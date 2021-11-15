Police nab three for stunting in 12 hour span in HRM

LOWER SACKVILLE: Three motorists were caught going just a wee bit too fast by Halifax District RCMP on Nov. 14.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau with Halifax District RCMP said the three were nabbed in a 12 hour span throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality.

At 12:15 p.m., a 24-year-old man from Scotch Village was caught by police going 166 kilometres an hour in a 110 kilometres an hour zone on Hwy 101 in Upper Sackville.

Just over three hours later, a 53-year-old man from Middle Sackville was clocked going 150 kilometres an hour in a 100 zone on Hwy 101 in Lower Sackville.

Cpl. Croteau said another driver was located at 9 p.m. travelling 162 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy. 107 in Musquodoboit Harbour.

Each driver was charged with Stunting under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act and had their license and vehicle seized for seven days.

One driver produced a “warn” result on a roadside screening test and the driver was issued a seven-day suspension.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

Speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads. Road safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well, Cpl. Croteau said.

If you see someone driving unsafely on our roads, please report it by calling the RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267). If you believe it is an emergency, call 911.

File # 21-141552. 21-141617, 21-141691, 21-141802