Police provide update on man’s bizarre behaviour incident

MILFORD: A concerned witness reported a man’s bizarre behaviour in the Vinegar Hill area of Milford on March 25.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said the witness posted a video of the behaviour online on a local community group. The posting came after East Hants RCMP became aware of a matter originating out of Colchester County, he said.

“RCMP members in Colchester were attempting to locate an adult male and his two children in order to conduct a well being check,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “It was believed the male, a 34-year-old from the Truro area, was on the move in a passenger vehicle with the children present.”

S/Sgt. Bushell said as East Hants members began to patrol their jurisdiction, reports started to emerge of a male acting erratically on the side of the road in the Milford area.

That’s when the posting occurred, said S/Sgt. Bushell.

“Immediate patrols were made but the subject had already left the area,” he said.

A short time later. Colchester RCMP confirmed they had made contact with the male and his children back at his residence. It was also confirmed the male and the children were safe.

The dog that was with them, which went missing in Milford, was later found by local concerned residents as well, and returned to the family.

Police thanked the public for reporting the suspicious behaviour when the incident occurred in a message sent to The Laker News.

“RCMP are pleased that this incident was reported to them and ended without incident,” the message to The Laker News said on March 25. “Police continue to urge the community to report suspicious incidents to them.”