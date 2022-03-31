NSGA names Windsor Junction’s Wilson as new Technical Director

WINDSOR JUNCTION: Sara Wilson began a dream job on March 21.

That was the Windsor Junction woman’s first day on the job as the N.S. Golf Association’s new Technical Director

As Technical Director, Wilson will manage the sport development portfolio, and will oversee programming; athlete development; coach development; and growing the game.

She’s no stranger to the sport with more than 25 years experience in the industry.

Wilson has done it all. She was an assistant golf professional at Ashburn Golf Club before venturing eventually to being owner and founder of Metro Ladies Golf.

“I’m so excited to join the NSGA to advance initiatives and programs to grow the game of golf,” said Wilson in a release from the NSGA.

“I look forward to fostering the development of the game from beginners to high performance athletes and share my passion for this sport.”

Jason Lohnes, NSGA Executive Director, and Wilson worked together while at Ashburn from 2003 to 2008.

“He’s pleased to have Wilson join the NSGA.

“Sara’s passion for the game, her enthusiasm and entrepreneurial drive will lead her to success within this position. It’s no secret that the pandemic has had a mainly positive impact on our sport.

That’s where Wilson’s role will be key, Lohnes said.

“Moving forward it will be important for the NSGA to be innovative and creative in order to retain some of this new excitement,” said Lohnes.

To reach Wilson, email her at technicaldirector@nsga.ns.ca .