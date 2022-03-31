Dartmouth man charged in harrowing assault on Hwy 102

MILFORD: A 49-year-old Dartmouth man faces charges of assault after a harrowing ordeal seen by motorists along Highway 102 near Milford on March 24.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said motorists on the highway would have been surprised to witness a female being pulled from a pickup truck before the male driver sped off, leaving the female stranded.

RCMP received a call at approximately 11:45 a.m. advising a woman was forced from a vehicle and appeared to be injured.

He said an immediate patrol was made and members made contact with the victim who confirmed she was assaulted but sustained only minor injuries.

The suspect turned himself over to police a short while later and was arrested for the assault.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the accused, a 49-year-old man old from Dartmouth, was released on conditions and will face the courts at a later date.