Puck set to drop on Division 2 girls hockey provincials in Lantz

LANTZ: The Hants East Rural High Tigers girls hockey team are preparing for puck drop on the School Sport N.S. Division 2 girls hockey provincials.

HERH hosts the tournament beginning April 1 and running until April 3 at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

It will feature two pools of three with teams from Bridgetown and Middleton lining up with HERH in POOL A, while Sackville-based Millwood High, Dalbrae from Cape Breton, and Yarmouth make up POOL B.

The tournament kicks off APRIL 1 with (POOL A) Bridgetown and Middleton battling at 1 p.m.

{POOL B) Yarmouth will be the home team as they face Dalbrae at 3 p.m.

Opening ceremonies will happen just before the evening games, which sees the Tigers face the winner of the earlier Pool A game at 6 p.m.

At 8 p.m., Millwood will face the winner of the earlier POOL B game.

On Saturday, the Loser of the POOL A 2-3 game will face HERH at 9 a.m., while at 11 a.m. it’s the loser of the POOL B 5-6 game against Millwood.

At 5 p.m., the first-place team in Pool A faces the second place Pool b team, while at 7 p.m. its first in Pool B vs second in Pool A.

The championship game will be played at 1 p.m. on April 3 featuring the Game 7 and Game 8 winners.