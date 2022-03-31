Largest seizure of illegal tobacco products in 12 years in N.S. sees Elmsdale, Moncton man charged

ELMSDALE: A man from N.B. and a man from East Hants face charges in what is the largest seizure of illegal tobacco in 12 years.

The seizure came following an investigation by the Department of Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services’ compliance and special investigations unit.

On March 7, with help from the East Hants RCMP, the compliance and special investigations unit seized 164 cases of cigarettes (82,000 cartons or 1.6m cigarettes) from a trailer near Elmsdale.

The trailer was located in the Elmsdale Business Park near where a new building is being constructed.

An observant motorized who was at a nearby location informed the Laker News about the police activity and so we inquired.

According to the Tweet from Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services, the seizure has a tax value of $451,000 and a retail value of $1.3m. The department said going forward they will be issuing tweets and not press releases regarding these types of incidents.

A 55-year-old man from Moncton and a 45-year-old man from Elmsdale face charges under the Revenue Act, Excise Act, and the Criminal Code.

The men were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Shubenacadie on May 9.

Anyone with information about the sale and manufacturing of illegal tobacco or vape products is asked to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or https://crimestoppers.ns.ca/online-tips .