HALIFAX: The East Hants Under-11C Penguins are Group B champions.

East Hants doubled up the Dartmouth Huskies 4-2 to capture the gold medal in Group B over the weekend.

Leading the attack was Jaxon Jean with a pair of goals, while Cooper Dalziel had a single marker and an assist.

Rylan Cooper had the other Pens goal.

Keilan Ross picked up an assist for the winners.

East Hants goalie Fernando Sucre was solid between the pipes.