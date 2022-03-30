FALL RIVER: The Georges P. Vanier Vipers boys basketball team gave it a valiant effort but fell short in their semi-final game against Leslie Thomas School.

At the Fall River-based school, the Vipers and Lions played exciting end to basketball with very little time to catch one’s breathe to a full crowd.

The crowd helped create more excitement cheering every basket and stop or near baskets.

GPV had several chances during the game, but it seemed the ball just wasn’t falling in their favour.

In the end the Lions picked up the 49-37 win over GPV.

Here are some game action shots we snapped of the hearty action between the two clubs:

Dashaun Kelly goes up to block a shot by a LT Lion during the game. (Healey photo)

Max Brien looks for an open teammate near the basket. (Healey photo)

Isiah Page defends against a LT Lion. (Healey photo)

Harry Brown tries to make space between two Lions. (Healey photo)

Isaac Nicholson heads for the basket during game play. (Healey photo)

Landon Jessop leans in towards a driving LT Lion. (Healey photo)

Owen Paris attempts to knock the ball free from a Lion. (Healey photo)