HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is seeking applications for volunteers to serve on a variety of municipal boards, committees, and commissions. Applications are available at halifax.ca/serve and will be accepted until Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.

Municipal boards, committees, and commissions consist of councillors, residents, and industry representatives. These groups provide recommendations to Regional Council, community council, or standing committees, and serve as an important part of the decision-making process.

The municipality is seeking board, committee and commission members that are reflective and inclusive of residents from the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Meeting schedules and formats will vary between committees, please consult halifax.ca/serve for details on each committee.

The following committees, boards and commissions are seeking new members:

Board of Police Commissioners

Community Liaison Committee

Community Monitoring Committee

Grants Committee

Halifax Harbour Bridges Board of Commissioners

Halifax Regional Library Board

Heritage Advisory Committee

Metropolitan Regional Housing Authority

North West Planning Advisory Committee

Regional Watersheds Advisory Board

Shubenacadie Canal Commission

Western Common Advisory Committee

Women’s Advisory Committee

Your support of this recruitment helps amplify the call for residents to serve. Social media posts for sharing within your networks can be found on the following Halifax social sites for you to share:

For more information or to apply, click here.

For questions about the Public Appointment Policy, application process, concerns about computer or internet access or to request another accommodation to the recruitment process, please contact serve@halifax.ca or call 902-490-4210.