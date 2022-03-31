Theft of flat deck trailer under investigation by police

MOUNT UNIACKE: Police are investigating the theft of a flat deck trailer from the Mount Uniacke area.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said that officers from the detachment were called March 26 to Mount Uniacke.

Police learned upon arrival that there had been a theft of a 24-foot flat deck or “float” trailer from the business park.

“The culprit was seen on security cameras removing the lock from the victim business’ gate before entering the yard with a light colored or possibly white, one-ton dually pick up truck,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

The truck left a short time later with the stolen trailer in tow.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.