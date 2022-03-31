DARTMOUTH: Beginning March 31, Nine Locks Brewing Company has begun selling a new charity beer, with 100 per cent of the profits going towards humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The full details were made public March 21 of the Dartmouth-based company’s participation in a global craft beer industry effort “Brew for Ukraine” aimed at providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

At the end of February Pravda Beer Theatre in Lviv, Ukraine, began discussing how they could help raise funds to aid their war-torn country.

On March 5, Pravda publicly released their recipes and label artwork along with a plea to brewers around the world to produce one of their internationally recognized beers in support of humanitarian aid.

Nine Locks Brewing Co. quickly mobilized, making significant changes to their production schedule during their busiest time of the year and started brewing immediately.

In a release on March 21, Nine Locks said its’ yet to be released version of Pravda’s Putin Huylo Dry Hopped Golden Ale, is as faithful to the Ukrainian beer as possible, going as far as to feature Pravda’s politically charged label, adapted for a 473ml can.

“The craft beer industry is a global community and it doesn’t surprise us to see so many breweries taking part in “Brew for Ukraine”. Philanthropy is a core tenet of who we are at Nine Locks and we’re happy to do our part in whatever way possible.

“The public response to our announcement has been overwhelming to say the least. 100% of profits from every can of Putin Huylo sold are being donated – with this beer, every ounce counts” said Nine Locks Brewing Company Co-founder, Danny O’Hearn.

Nine Locks plans to produce just under 4,500 cans of Putin Huylo and expects to raise over $20,000 from their initiative.

Nine Locks’ Putin Huylo will be available March 31st on Nine Locks’ website and at both of their retail locations for $7.25 with 100% of the profits from each sale going to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.