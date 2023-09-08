BEAVER BANK: The public’s assistance is being sought in a pair of robberies at the same convenience store on Beaver Bank Road that police believe was done by the same man.

Halifax District RCMP spokesman Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said that the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public’s assistance in relation to the two robberies that occurred in Lower Sackville.

He said on August 27, shortly before 1 a.m., Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store on Beaver Bank Road, near Glendale Dr., in Lower Sackville.

“RCMP officers learned that a man entered the store, armed with a metal rod, threatened the employee and demanded money,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

“The man then fled the scene on foot with cash.”

He said that about 10 days later on September 6, at approximately 3:35 a.m., Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at the same convenience store on Beaver Bank Rd.

“RCMP officers learned that a man entered the business, presented a stick and demanded the contents of the till,” he said.

The man then fled on foot, with cash, heading towards Glendale Drive, said Cpl. Tremblay.

“During both incidents, the store employee was not physically injured,” he said.

The suspect in one of the robberies. (RCMP image)

Cpl. Tremblay said at this time, investigators believe that the same man is responsible for both robberies.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 5-foot-7 and slim build.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 23-103519, 23-108036