Police seek Shubenacadie shoplifting suspect

SHUBENACADIE: Police are searching for a man following a shoplifting incident at a business in Shubenacadie.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell, with East Hants RCMP, said police received the compliant on Dec. 12.

“The suspect, described as a man in his 50’s, with dark ball cap and reflective coat stole $700 worth of tools and left out the side door without paying,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

The suspect vehicle in the shoplifting incident in Shubie. 9RCMP photo)

S/Sgt. Bushell said the suspect was seen driving a black Honda civic with no plate attached.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

Police are asking anyone with information on this matter to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).