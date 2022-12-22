Lions Christmas Express volunteers pack more than 100 food boxes

FALL RIVER: It was packing night on Dec. 14 for the Lions Christmas Express.
Close to 20 community volunteers came together at the Windsor Junction Community Centre to pack food boxes with the food donated by the community (including that from schools and during the Lions Christmas Parade of Lights).
The volunteers packed 102 food boxes in less than an hour, with another 20-25 boxes expected to be required as names are provided to the organizers of those in need.
Volunteers were to deliver the food boxes, with a turkey and other goodies from Sobeys Fall River and The Vegetorium, on Dec. 22. Some of those receiving were to pick them up as well.
Here are some photos from packing night at the WJCC:
Meanwhile, the Lions Christmas Express didn’t just stop at helping those in need in the Fall River/Waverley region.
Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon took some food donations to the Middle Musquodoboit Valley Food Bank. They also presented a cheque for $3,000 to those volunteers in the other part of the HRM district.
“Christmas is looking much better for some very appreciative families,” said Deagle Gammon.
Deagle Gammon was assisted with the Lions Christmas Express delivery by EXIT Metro Realtor and community volunteer Nick Yeomans. He and Deagle Gammon met with Musquodoboit Valley Food Bank’s Betty Tilley.