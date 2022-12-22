Lions Christmas Express volunteers pack more than 100 food boxes

FALL RIVER: It was packing night on Dec. 14 for the Lions Christmas Express.

Close to 20 community volunteers came together at the Windsor Junction Community Centre to pack food boxes with the food donated by the community (including that from schools and during the Lions Christmas Parade of Lights).

The volunteers packed 102 food boxes in less than an hour, with another 20-25 boxes expected to be required as names are provided to the organizers of those in need.

Food packing was a family affair. (Healey photo)

Volunteers were to deliver the food boxes, with a turkey and other goodies from Sobeys Fall River and The Vegetorium, on Dec. 22. Some of those receiving were to pick them up as well.

Here are some photos from packing night at the WJCC:

Elizabeth Booth



John Bona keeps an eye on Nick Yeomans taping up a food box.

Two young girls place items in the box they are making on packing night. (Healey photo)

The boxes were wrapped in quick fashion.

A volunteer firefighter with Station 45 picks up a cereal box for his box he was packing.

Patrick Henderson, a Station 45 volunteer firefighter, and Percy Gammon eye items for the food box they’re packing. (Healey photo)

Meanwhile, the Lions Christmas Express didn’t just stop at helping those in need in the Fall River/Waverley region.

Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon took some food donations to the Middle Musquodoboit Valley Food Bank. They also presented a cheque for $3,000 to those volunteers in the other part of the HRM district.

“Christmas is looking much better for some very appreciative families,” said Deagle Gammon.

Deagle Gammon was assisted with the Lions Christmas Express delivery by EXIT Metro Realtor and community volunteer Nick Yeomans. He and Deagle Gammon met with Musquodoboit Valley Food Bank’s Betty Tilley.