Isenor, Tigers roar past Millwood Knights in girls hockey action

LANTZ: Ellie Isenor had a four goal night and the Hants East Rural High (HERH) Lady Tigers clawed the Millwood Knights in Metro High School Girls Hockey action recently.

The game was played Dec. 19 at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Besides her four goals, Isenor chipped in with three assists in the game, the last one for HERH before the holiday break.

Isenor’s fourth goal of the game was on the power-play.

Hants East also had a hat trick from sniper Dahlia Dawe, who plays with the Halifax Western Capitals in the Maritime Major Female Hockey League.

The third goal to cap the hat trick by Dawe was notched while the Tigers were on the penalty kill.

Dawe also had an assist in the contest.

Casey Underhill had a single tally, while adding a helper.

Sydney Babineau and Sheridan MacDonald contributed an assist each for the victors.

Aselin Robertson had the lone Millwood goal.

Carys Sanford-Cokes and Morgan Henson combined in the HERH net for the win. Kayla Chambers was tagged with the loss.