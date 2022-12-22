From the Cruiser – Dec. 13-20

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 88 calls for service.

Here is a look at some of the highlights for the past week as provided by East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

Deer helps take impaired driver off the road

On December 16, East Hants RCMP received a report that a vehicle struck a deer along Highway 1 in Lakelands.

The driver was not seriously injured, but the vehicle was immobilized.

Upon arrival at the scene, police detected the odor of liquor coming from the driver and administered a roadside screening test.

The driver, a 52-year-old Mount Uniacke man, blew a warning which resulted in a seven-day driving suspension.

PSA: Vehicles and pedestrians

As vehicular and pedestrian traffic continue to increase in the East Hants corridor, so to will incidents of close calls and or pedestrian vs vehicle collisions.

East Hants RCMP wants to remind everyone that road safety is a shared responsibility.

Drivers: Pedestrians have the right-of-way at all uncontrolled crosswalks and sidewalks. Pedestrians also have the right of way in controlled intersections when signaled to proceed.

Vehicles must still yield to a pedestrian proceeding unlawfully through a controlled intersection so as not cause a vehicle vs pedestrian collision. Drivers must remain vigilant at all times and be on the lookout for pedestrians.

Pedestrians: follow the rules of the road at all times. Cross the road at intersections or marked crosswalks. Always walk facing the traffic unless a sidewalk is available for use.

Wear light coloured or illuminated clothing, and or carry a flashlight when walking at night.

Never assume a driver sees you walking roadside or as you are about to cross a roadway. Before crossing a roadway, stop, look both ways and proceed only when it is safe to do so.

A pedestrian may have the right of way, but a vehicle will always win in a collision.

PSA: Community Skate and social

Come join the East Hants RCMP and East Hants Crime Prevention on December 28 between 6-7 p.m. for a community skate and social.

Officers with the Enfield detachment will be lacing up their skates at the East Hants Sportsplex and the invitation is open to anyone that wants to drop by.

Hot chocolate and a treat provided!

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Halifax man wanted for uttering threats

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Mary Bayers, 61 of Halifax.

Mary Bayers is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 264.1(1) – Uttering Threats

This charge stems from an incident which took place in Lantz on October 29th, 2022.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Mary Bayers.

Anyone who sees Mary Bayers is asked to refrain from approaching her and to call police. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

