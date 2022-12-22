Suspects sought in theft of clothing from Elmsdale business

ELMSDALE: Two men are being sought by East Hants RCMP in relation to a theft of clothing from an Elmsdale retail outlet on Dec. 18.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police were informed of two men shoplifting several clothing items from the Elmsdale Superstore.

The two were caught on camera leaving the store with a grocery cart full of items, said S/Sgt. Bushell.

“They were confronted by store staff but left the scene in what was described as a dark Dodge van which appeared to be full of stolen merchandise,” he said.

Photo of the first suspect in the theft. (RCMP Photo)

S/Sgt. Bushell said one man was described as a heavy set, six-foot-one man wearing a black toque style winter hat, grey and blue plaid jacket, black t-shirt, light blue jeans and wearing a white face mask.

The second male was heavy set, six-foot-two and wearing a baggy black winter jacket, cap, black rimmed glasses, black face mask, black Carhartt t-shirt and jeans.

He said police are asking anyone with information on this matter to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).