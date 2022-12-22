PSA: EHS, NSH, IWK reminds Nova Scotians to make the right call

HALIFAX: As we navigate through a busy holiday season and a surge in respiratory-related illnesses, EHS Operations, Nova Scotia Health and the IWK Health Centre would like to remind Nova Scotians how to make the right call to access the right care, including knowing when to call 9-1-1.

Using the 9-1-1 system appropriately allows paramedic resources to be available in cases of medical emergencies that pose an immediate threat to life.

We encourage Nova Scotians to call 9-1-1 for medical or life-threatening emergencies including, but not limited to, the following:

· Stroke/facial awareness

· New onset of weakness

· Heart attack/chest pain or tightness

· Unable to wake/unconscious

· Sudden onset of severe headache or confusion

· Seizure and/or head injury

· Major assault

· Severe difficulty breathing or trouble speaking

· Uncontrolled or severe bleeding

· Major trauma, such as loss of limb or laceration

· Severe allergic reaction

· Severe burn

If your situation is considered minor or non-urgent, please visit your healthcare provider, call 811, contact VirtualCareNS, or go to a walk-in clinic, urgent treatment centre, or temporary mobile primary care clinic, if one is in your area.

Health needs that may addressed at the above options include:

· Prescription refills or renewals (excluding prescriptions related to controlled substances)

· Mild abdominal pain

· Mild strains/sprains

· Mild Headaches

· Earaches

· Sore throat

· Minor infections

· Skin and eye irritations

· Mild asthma

· Minor respiratory issues

· Cough, flu, or cold symptoms

· Urinary tract infections

EHS has several programs that provide the support, response, and care that meet the needs of Nova Scotians. These include community paramedic programs, single paramedic response units, and a registered nurse working on-site in the EHS Medical Communications Centre, collaborating directly with the on-site physician, clinical support paramedic, and communications officers.

The on-site MCC nurse is a new role that sees them provide 9-1-1 callers with recommendations for alternative forms of care following a structured, in-depth assessment of the situation.

Please note other options for care:

Do not hesitate to visit an emergency department if you are experiencing an emergency.

Nova Scotians who are on the Need a Family Practice Registry may now access VirtualCareNS, which provides free, temporary access to primary health care. Visit virtualcarens.ca to register or request a virtual visit. VirtualCareNS is not an emergency service.

For general health advice and information call 811, which is a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167

The Atlantic Canada Poison Centre can be reached at 1-800-565-8161 or at https://atlanticcanadapoisoncentre.ca/

Additional local resources available at https://www.nshealth.ca/wheretogoforhealthcare

By using the care option that matches your medical need, EHS, NS Health, or the IWK can provide the right care, for the right patient, by the right provider, at the right time. These care pathways are based on best practices, research evidence and available options in your community.

Remember – in the event of a medical emergency, please dial 9-1-1 and a paramedic crew will be dispatched immediately.

Keeping patients, healthcare workers and the public safe is always our top priority.