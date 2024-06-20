EAST HANTS: A driver from East Hants has been issued a summary ticket for leaving their pet in their vehicle during the heat wave.

East Hants RCMP Const. Andrew Ouellette said that a dog was removed from a vehicle on June 20 in the hot weather.

The driver was issued with a summary offence ticket for leaving an animal in an unattended vehicle in conditions that can cause distress.

He said police are warning drivers to leave their pets at home today and to not leave them in unattended vehicles due to the high temperatures we are experiencing.