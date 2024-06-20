Police investigating report of assault at Beaver Bank playground

BEAVER BANK:A youth suffered minor injuries during an alleged assault in Beaver Bank on June 9.

At approximately 6:20 p.m. on June 9, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment officers from Lower Sackville responded to a report of an assault, said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay.

The alleged assault took place at a playground in the 350 block o Beaver Bank Road.

Cpl. Tremblay said that RCMP officers learned that four youths were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical.

“The youths are known to one another,” he said.

One youth suffered minor injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

File 24-77199

(We noted this was on HRM Crime Mapping at the time and inquired for more information, and what is in this story is the further info we were provided. Crimemapping is at: https://www.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=cd5b990f2132430bb2bda1da366f175c

