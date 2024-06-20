SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Sixteen drivers, including two rookies from East Hants, are scheduled to take the green flag Saturday in the third race of the 2024 Maritime Pro Stock Tour campaign at the Nova Truck Centres 150 in support of Special Olympics N.S.

The race green flag will fly at 4 p.m. at Scotia Speedworld.

With a solid field of drivers already confirmed, fans will be treated to some high-octane Pro Stock and Sportsman racing at the track located just outside of Halifax.

The on-track action will start with Atlantic Tiltload Heat Races at 4:00 pm, which will set the field for the Nova Truck Centres 150.

The grandstands will open at 1:00 pm.

Prior to feature racing fans will enjoy the Tim’s Corner Motorsports Bandolero Road Trip feature as well as a100 lap Maritime Allstar Sportsman feature.

The championship chase remains unchanged since the Kenny U-Pull 150. Jarrett Butcher (Porter’s Lake, NS) continues to lead the points chase followed by Mike Rodgers (Moncton, NB).

Rookie contender Gage Gilby (Enfield, NS), Austin MacDonald (Pictou, NS) and Ryan VanOirSchot (Antigonish, NS) are your current top-five chasers respectively

Tickets for grandstand seating are available now at 2024novatruckscentre150.eventbrite.ca with adult tickets priced at $30.00, youth tickets at $10.00 (for those aged 8-15), and children aged 7 and under admitted free of charge.

Pits tickets are also available for $35.00 and can be purchased at the back gate on race day.

For those who prefer to purchase tickets at the gate, grandstand seating tickets will also be available on race day.

Don’t Miss the Nova Truck Centres 150 in support of Special Olympics this Saturday at Scotia Speedworld.

EXPECTED ENTRY LIST –Nova Truck Centres 150 (as of June 18)

#08 – Nicholas Naugle – Dartmouth, NS

#0- Sam Rogers – Lower Onslow, NS

#11v – Jordan Veinotte – Porters Lake, NS

#13 – Austin MacDonald – Pictou, NS

#25 –Ryan VanOirschot – Antigonish, NS

#25G –Gage Gilby – Enfield, NS

#29 –Greg Proude – Springvale, PE

#30 – Stephen lively – Shubenacadie, NS

#33 – Tylor Hawes – Dartmouth, NS

#36 – Gary Elliott– Truro, NS

#41 – Mike Rodgers – Moncton, NB

#51 – Mark Leclair – Brackley Beach, PE

#54 – Jarrett Butcher – Porter’s Lake, NS

#80 – Colton Noble – Upper Nine Mile River, NS

#88– Russell Smith Jr – Lakeside, NS

#89 – Danny Chisholm – Antigonish, NS

If you can’t make it to the track for the Nova Truck Centres 150 at Scotia Speedworld, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Tim’s Corner Motorsports TV will be on-site with a video crew to capture all the heart-pounding action from the track.

Whether you want to watch the race live or on-demand, you can do so by heading to www.TimsCorner.tv and purchasing an Event Pass.

Want to stay up to date on all the latest news and developments from the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour? Look no further than our website, www.maritimeprostocktour.com.

Here, you’ll find the most current information on race schedules, results, and standings, as well as news and updates from the drivers and teams.

