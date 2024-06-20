BEAVER BANK: Two track-and-field athletes from Beaver Bank have put themselves into the Nova Scotia athletics record books.

At the New Balance outdoor national championships in Philadelphia last week, Abby Lewis and Anna Carruthers put together individual efforts that saw them break double outdoor records for Athletics Nova Scotia.

The two are Lockview High students.

Anna Carruthers and Abby Lewis before a weekend of competition in Philadelphia. (Submitted/Shawn Lewis photo)

In Under-18 women, Anna Carruthers smashed the 20 year one mile record in a time of 4:56.08.

Meanwhile, in under-20, Abby Lewis took down another five-year record in the one mile with a time of 4:48.09.

Both athletes represent Athletics East Track and Field Club.