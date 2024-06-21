Stewiacke, province investing $2.52 million towards wastewater upgrades

STEWIACKE: The Town of Stewiacke and the province are partnering to invest more than $2.5 million into wastewater upgrades for the Colchester County community.

At an announcement held under the hot sun at Dennis Park on Thursday morning, Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley MLA Larry Harrison made the announcement.

“Stewiacke is growing fast, and it needs wastewater capacity to keep up to support the influx of new residents,” said Larry Harrison.

Stewiacke Mayor George Lloy was there announcing the town’s portion.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Improving the town’s wastewater system will ensure it can handle potential capacity issues posed by ongoing development.The province and town are both investing more than $2.52 million in the project.

The project is part of the Municipal Capital Growth Program, a one-time $102-million investment in projects across Nova Scotia – a historic provincial investment in municipal infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT:

“The funding we’ve received from the province will provide essential wastewater infrastructure upgrades for the Town of Stewiacke, which is growing at an unprecedented rate.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the Province to address the infrastructure issues facing our community.”

— George Lloy, Mayor, Town of Stewiacke



Quick Facts:

– the Municipal Capital Growth Program, announced in February, was designed to respond to the infrastructure needs of municipalities and addresses critical issues such as housing, climate change, accessibility and growth