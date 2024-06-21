Stewiacke issues advisory to residents to limit water usage

STEWIACKE: The Town of Stewiacke has issued an advisory to its residents asking them to limit water usage.

The advisory was posted on the town’s Facebook page and dated June 20.

It came from town staff.

The advisory said: “As per Department of Environment, the St. Andrews River is below Ecological maintenance flow, resulting in the initiation of our water conservation plan.

• Limit lawn watering with sprinkler to one day per week.

• Limited watering of trees, shrubs and vegetables.

• Limit washing of outdoor surfaces such as driveways, sidewalks and decks.

• Wash vehicles and boats with a container or hose with shut-off valve.

It concluded thanking residents for their cooperation.