LANTZ: A 26-year-old Lantz man has been issued a summary offence ticket for stunting.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said on June 16 police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 2 in Lantz.

“A witness reported smelling burnt rubber, a cloud of smoke and a Mustang in the ditch,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Const. Burns said upon arrival, officers spotted the mustang in the ditch. No injuries were reported.

“Officers determined that the driver of the mustang had burned a 120-metre strip down Highway 2 that ultimately led to the mustang in the ditch,” he said.

He said that as a result, Bryce Isenor, 26, of Lantz was served a summary offence ticket for stunting.

Isenor’s vehicle was towed, and his licence was suspended for seven days.