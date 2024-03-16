Police warn of “Hit Man Scam” threats being received by resident

EAST HANTS: RCMP are investigating a threatening text that a resident received on March 10.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said police were notified that someone had received a threatening text from someone saying that someone had been paid to assassinate them.

“The message also warned the person to not call the police,” said Const. Burns.

“The responding officer was aware and had experience in dealing with this particular scam known as the “Hit Man Scam.”

Th Hit Man Scam is where the person attempts to frighten the recipient into sending money to make the threat go away.

“The officer was able to show the complainant the exact same wording taken from the Internet that she had received,” said Const. Burns.

He said the investigation continues.

Const. Burns said if you have received similar messages, do not engage in conversation with the person and notify the RCMP and/or file a report with the Canada Anti Fraud Centre online.