Rafflebox 5050 fundraiser launched by Track & Turf Field committee

FALL RIVER: A new fundraiser has just launched to help support the HRM Northern Suburban Track & Turf Field in Fall River.

The almost $5 million project will be built at Lockview High School, where the current football field is. Construction is expected to get underway this summer.

For the project, the federal government through MP Darrell Samson’s support is providing $1.96 m; the province through MLA and Advanced Education and L’nu Affairs Minister Brian Wong $1.63 M; and from Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon $1.13 m. HRM’s support is more as they will oversee its operations and maintenance.

The volunteer committee does have to raise a set amount of $213,000 as well, of which they have raised more than $100,000 as of now. They have a Spring Dance fundraiser coming up April 6 at the Waverley Legion as well.

On top of the Spring Dance, the committee has launched a new fundraiser – done in conjunction with Rafflebox, who does the wildly popular 50/50 raffles.

For the Track & Turf field project, there will be three draws APRIL, MAY and JUNE from the tickets bought prior to each of those draws.

The draws will be done in person at 4 pm at the LWF Hall in Fall River.

Organizers say each new draw will open to purchase tickets 24 hours after previous draw date concludes.

The Track & Turf field project will not only provide local community recreational and sport opportunities but will benefit the region and the province during major tournaments and competitions.

The poster for the Turf Field project raffle. (Submitted photo)

For the raffle fundraiser, tickets are all purchased online. You only have to be Nova Scotian in order to purchase the tickets and win.

Tickets are: One ticket for $10; five for $25; 25 tickets for $50; and 100 for $100.

Fundraising 50/50 draws will take place on April 10; May 10; and June 10. Each new draw will open to purchase tickets 24 hours after previous draw date concludes.

To purchase the tickets go to; https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/hrm-nsac