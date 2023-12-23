SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Race fans in three provinces are getting a bit of an early Christmas present from the East Coast Inetrnational Pro Stock Tour.

The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour is thrilled to announce the 2024 schedule as the holiday season is upon us.

The 2024 season will feature 10 events in five Maritime markets. Race sponsors and event times will be announced as the season draws nearer.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The 24th season of the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour will once again be anchored in Halifax with a quartet of stops at Scotia Speedworld.

The 3/10-mile oval located across the highway from the Robert L. Stanfield International Airport will host the season opener on Saturday, May 18 and conclude the year with a 200-lap feature on Saturday, September 21st.

Scotia Speedworld will also host the fourth race on the schedule on Saturday, June 22nd with the much anticipated Summer Clash 250 slated for Saturday, August 10th.

Riverside International Speedway in James River, Nova Scotia will host three events on the 2024 season.

Two major events will mark the halfway point in the year with Rounds Five and Six taking place on the high banks. The Saturday, June 29 event sees the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour join forces with the NASCAR Canada Series for a huge double header just three weeks prior to the iconic IWK 250 on Saturday, July 20.

The penultimate round of the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour will land in Antigonish County once again on Saturday, September 7.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour will spend Spring in New Brunswick with two early season races in the province.

Round Two of the 2024 schedule will see a stop at Geary’s Speedway 660 on Saturday, May 25 with the next race taking place two weeks later on Saturday, June 8 at River Glade’s Petty International Raceway.

New Brunswick drivers Ryan Messer (Harvey, NB) and Ashton Tucker (Miramichi, NB) defended their home turf in 2023 with wins at Speedway 660 and Petty International Raceway, respectively.

The annual trip to Oyster Bed Speedway in Oyster Bed Bridge, Prince Edward Island will bridge the gap between both anchor 250-lap races on the schedule.

In addition to being in between the IWK 250 and Summer Clash 250 on the calendar, the Saturday, July 27 race docks as the seventh event on the 10 race schedule and will serve as a key role in the season long championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, Craig Slaunwhite of Terence Bay, Nova Scotia captured his third consecutive East Coast International Pro Stock Tour championship.

Slaunwhite was among seven different winners in 11 races in 2023, with Jarrett Butcher (three, Porters Lake, NS), Nicholas Naugle (two, Dartmouth, NS) and Tucker (two) scoring multiple feature victories one season ago.

Stay tuned to www.maritimeprostocktour.com for all the latest news or follow us on X, Facebook, or Instagram @prostocktour

2024 East Coast International Pro Stock Tour Schedule