HALIFAX: Nova Scotia announced March 2 they’re making $12 million investment in tourism marketing and digital adoption programming to help strengthen Nova Scotia’s tourism industry in 2022 and beyond.



The funding includes:

— $9.2 million for registered tourist accommodations to implement marketing activities and build demand in 2022

— $1.8 million for regional marketing initiatives aimed at attracting visitors to Nova Scotia and encouraging them to experience different regions of the province

— $1 million to help tourism operators and event managers enhance their digital marketing and online presence, including online booking capabilities.



“These investments deliver on our government’s commitment to support regional, homegrown tourism,” said Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage. “The three streams of programming will draw more people to our communities and encourage spending across the hospitality, arts, culture, museums, events and retail sectors.”

Program guidelines will be finalized and launched to the tourism industry the week of March 7.Quotes:“As we begin the rebuild of Nova Scotia’s tourism industry, TIANS is extremely pleased to see additional funding being made available to promote regional tourism and businesses. This program will enable Nova Scotia accommodation operators to work with local suppliers to put compelling packages together and extend the operating season. COVID-19 decimated the Nova Scotia tourism economy with a loss of $1.6 billion in revenue in both 2020 and 2021, and as of today we are still down 20,000 jobs. Over the coming months TIANS looks forward to working with government on a strategic rebuilding plan that will support the sector reclaiming its position as Nova Scotia’s No. 1 service export.”– Darlene Grant Fiander, President, Tourism Industry Association of Nova Scotia