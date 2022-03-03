COVENTRY, U.K.: A Fall River hockey player continues to be a leader for his hockey team in the British Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL).

Ryan Penny, a former QMJHL standout, picked up an assist on Feb. 28 as his Coventry Blaze shutout the Nottingham Panthers 5-0.

This marked six points in his last 10 games.

The day before, the forward notched a helper on the Blaze’s opening goal. However, his team would come up short 5-3 to the Sheffield Steelers.

On Feb. 12, Penny came up clutch for the Blaze earning a shorthanded assist in a 6-4 victory over the Glasgow Clan.

On the season, Penny who donned the jerseys of the Moncton Wildcats and Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in the QMJHL, has fired home nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 34 games as of March 2.

Some information from Maritime Hockey on Twitter.

[adrotate banner=”84″}