Sanford perfect in net as Pens blank Elks to open playoff series

LANTZ: Bruen Fisher’s tally at 3:35 of the second period stood as the winner and Grant Sanford was perfect in net stopping all 28 shots he faced as the East Hants Junior Penguins blanked rival Brookfield to open their best-of-five series on March 2.

The Penguins earned the 7-0 NSJHL win in game one of the series, played at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Brody Fraser; Marshall Plandowski; Riley MacDonell; Evan McHenry; Nico Kane; and Ethan Wheeler all had single goals in the win.

Fisher; Plandowski; and McHenry each had two assists for the winners. Five other players contributed a single assist each.

Game two goes Friday night at 7:30 p.m., with Game three set for Brookfield on Saturday night.