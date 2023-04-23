Province announces more housing coming for Windsor area

From a press release

WINDSOR: Older Nova Scotians, families and people with disabilities will soon have more options for housing in Windsor.

Under the Land for Housing Initiative, the Province is providing the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia with 3.3 hectares of provincially owned land on Tremain Crescent.

The association and building partner DORA Construction have proposed the construction of up to 137 units, including 105 townhouses and units that meet the needs of seniors and people living with disabilities.

“Nova Scotians need housing and this project will create more than 100 new homes for the people of West Hants,” said John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

“This is a prime example of how government, community groups and the private sector are working together to increase housing supply, support growth and create vibrant, healthy communities. We look forward to more proposals coming forward through the land for housing program.”

The proposed Windsor development features a mix of one- to four-bedroom units and net-zero design elements for energy efficiency. Thirty per cent of the units would be affordable with rents estimated from $750 to $1,225 monthly.

Phase 1 of the project would see 42 units constructed, including 34 townhouses and two modulars with eight accessible units. Pre-development planning and design work is now underway, with the aim to have the first units ready in 24 to 36 months.

Renderings of the proposed project are at: https://news.novascotia.ca/photos/2023/04/21/proposed-housing-development-windsor

Quotes:

“The long-term solution to the housing crisis is more affordable housing. One of the most difficult challenges with creating meaningful, forever affordable housing in Nova Scotia is access to quality sites for development.

“AHANS is thankful the Province has selected us to be stewards of such a strategic, well-located opportunity in Windsor. This site is the first critical piece in our work of bringing an environmentally and financially sustainable affordable housing community to this growing region of Nova Scotia.”

– Michael Kabalen, Executive Director, Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia

“DORA Construction is honored to join forces with the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia in response to the Province’s call for transforming surplus land into a vibrant, mixed-income community. Our shared vision encompasses the creation of accessible modular homes, townhomes, senior living spaces and small homes, all designed with a low carbon footprint and high energy performance in mind.

“This inclusive and sustainable community will not only be a wonderful place to call home but also a space where residents can actively contribute to the growth of Windsor.”

– Donald MacDonald, President and CEO, DORA Construction



Quick Facts:

— the Province has agreed to transfer the property to the affordable housing association for a nominal fee, providing that the land be used for housing and that about 30 per cent of units are affordable

— the Province identified 37 sites from the provincial land inventory that could be used to build housing; 25 property opportunity notices have been released, with 20 proposals received to date

— this is the second proposal approved under the Land for Housing program – the Dartmouth Non-Profit Housing Society was the successful proponent behind a proposed 18-unit project at 1 Circassion Dr. in Dartmouth, which is due to start construction this fall

— an estimated 4,000 new homes could be built through the program