Local cheerleaders claim silver with Youth Team Canada at Worlds

ORLANDO, FLA.: Three local girls helped Team Canada to an international cheerleading silver medal finish last week.

Morgan Jollymore of Fall River; Liv Mason of Beaver Bank; and Mira Rapitta of Waverley were chosen to be part of the Canadian squad, Youth Team Canada (Team N.S.

The team, comprised of athletes aged 12-14, competed at the 2023 International Cheer Union (ICU) World Championships in Orlando, Fla.

Cheerleaders on the team were from across Nova Scotia.

Youth Team Canada outside the venue. (Submitted photo)

The girls, who compete with various teams through Cheer N.S., participated in the Youth All Girl Median division.

There were 12 countries competed in this division and they placed second.

Austria took gold, while Japan nabbed bronze with the Canadian girls bringing home an impressive silver medal placing.