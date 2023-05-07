Tickets now available for Pro Stock Tour season opener at SSW

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: The East Coast International Trucks, Inc. Pro Stock Tour is back for a brand-new season.
The 2023 season kicks off with the highly anticipated Cummins Inc 150 at Scotia Speedworld on Saturday, May 20.
This season opener promises to be an action-packed event, with some of the best drivers from around the region competing.
Tickets for grandstand seating only are available in advance. Ticket prices are $30.00 for adults, youth 8-15 years are $10.00. Kids 7 & Under are always free at Scotia Speedworld. No ticket “purchase/reservation” through Eventbrite is required for those 7 & Under.
Pit tickets will be available at the back gate on race day only, pit passes are $35.00.
Get your tickets now and be a part of the excitement at the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour Season Opener – Cummins 150.
Besides the Pro Stock Tour, there will be other divisions of racing on the season opening card.
Tim’s Corner Motorsports TV will have a video crew at Scotia Speedworld to provide full event coverage.
You can watch the race LIVE or On-Demand by heading to www. TimsCorner.tv and getting your Event Pass.