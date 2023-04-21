Vigneau-Sargeant picks up Gaiters women’s hockey hardware

SHERBROOKE, QUE.: A Waverley hockey player has won an inaugural award with her university women’s hockey team.

Nel Vigneau-Sargeant was presented the Offensive Player of the Year award during the Bishops Gaiters athletics awards recently.

Vigneau-Sargeant was a second-year player with the Gaiters women’s hockey team, which plays in the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ).

She was also named U-Sport Academic All-Canadian and to the RSEQ All-Star Team.

ADVERTISEMENT:

According to Elite Prospects, Vigneau-Sargeant tallied 12 goals and 21 points in 25 games played in the regular season. She also had 10 penalty minutes.

In the playoffs, she had a goal in two games played.

At the awards, the Gaiters held a celebration of athletic and academic success over the 2022-23 season for all the student-athletes, coaches and staff members who worked hard all year long.

The Athletic Awards Night marks the official close of the 2022-23 varsity season. The Gaiters will return to action in August.