Locals representing N.S. at Eastern Canadian Ringette championships

WAVERLEY: Seven players from the Waverley-Fall River-Mount Uniacke area will be representing Nova Scotia at the Eastern Canadian Ringette Championships, being held outside Moncton.

On one of the teams from N.S., the Under-14 girls, will be Leena Stevens; Eden Hann, both from Waverley; and Marley Comeau from Fall River.

Jemma Burgher and Terrilynn Smith, both from Mount Uniacke, are also on the team.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The U-14 A girls from the local area going are:

Eden Hann. 9Submitted photo)

Leena Stevens. (Submitted photo)

Terrilynn Smith. (Submitted photo)

Marley Comeau (Submitted photo)

Jemma Burgher (Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Greta McLaren. 9Instagram photo)

On the Under-16 A girls team competing at the Easterns is Isa Hayward, who wears no. 18 and only learned to play ringette at Under-12 level and lists Party in the USA as her favourite pump-up song.

Also on the U-16 A team is Nova Central player Greta McLaren, who dons the no. 4 and says all her coaches she has had are her role models.

She also lists napping on the way to the rink as her pre-game ritual.

Isa Hayward. (Instagram photo)

Action at the Easterns began with opening ceremonies and game play on April 20 in Dieppe.