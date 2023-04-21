Locals representing N.S. at Eastern Canadian Ringette championships

WAVERLEY: Seven players from the Waverley-Fall River-Mount Uniacke area will be representing Nova Scotia at the Eastern Canadian Ringette Championships, being held outside Moncton.
On one of the teams from N.S., the Under-14 girls, will be Leena Stevens; Eden Hann, both from Waverley; and Marley Comeau from Fall River.
Jemma Burgher and Terrilynn Smith, both from Mount Uniacke, are also on the team.
The U-14 A girls from the local area going are:
On the Under-16 A girls team competing at the Easterns is Isa Hayward, who wears no. 18 and only learned to play ringette at Under-12 level and lists Party in the USA as her favourite pump-up song.
Also on the U-16 A team is Nova Central player Greta McLaren, who dons the no. 4 and says all her coaches she has had are her role models.
She also lists napping on the way to the rink as her pre-game ritual.
Action at the Easterns began with opening ceremonies and game play on April 20 in Dieppe.
- – Information in this story was sent to us.