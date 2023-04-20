FALL RIVER: A Fall River soccer player has been lacing up her sneakers as one of the 21-roster players for Team Canada at the 2023 Concacaf Women’s U-20 Qualifiers, which began April 14 and runs until April 22 in the Dominican Republic.

Mya Archibald of Fall River was selected as a member of the Canadian squad. She is a fullback.

Archibald, a Suburban FC alum, currently plays with Vancouver Whitecaps FC / NDC-CDN British Columbia.

The pre-tournament camp led straight into the competition which will also take place in the Dominican Republic.

Canada opened play April1 4 in San Cristobal at the Estadio Panamericano against group opponents Martinique.

Other games were against St. Vincent and the Grenadines April 16; Cuba on April 20; before concluding against El Salvador on April 22.

Canada defeated Martinique 15-0 and blanked St. Vincent and Grenadines 12-0.

Cindy Tye, Canada Soccer’s Women’s U-20 Head Coach, said she was excited to get things started with the players.

“We will have to grow and adapt throughout the tournament given that we won’t have the chance to really embed anything prior to competing,” said Tye. “There’s some fantastic talent and I’m excited to get going.”

Accompanying Canada in Group A are El Salvador, Cuba, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Martinique.

The group winner will advance to the 2023 Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship, scheduled to take place from May 24 to June 3 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The Concacaf Women’s U-20 Qualifiers is split with six groups of 32 nations, where each group winner will see themselves advance to the 2023 Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship.

Players in both competitions are all born in 2003 or later, with each Concacaf nation selecting 23 players for the Concacaf Women’s U-20 Qualifiers.