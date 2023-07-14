HALIFAX: Nova Scotians will continue to benefit from community-based projects that spark innovation and build stronger, more collaborative regions, through investments from the Community Economic Development Fund.

The fund, now open for applications, supports projects that foster economic development and growth; increase innovation, productivity and competitiveness; and prioritize both the economic and social well-being of communities.



“Organizations across Nova Scotia are coming up with fresh ideas to contribute to our vibrant and growing urban centres and rural communities,” said Economic Development Minister Susan Corkum-Greek.

“The Community Economic Development Fund will help bring these projects to life, which will have long-term, broad-based benefits for every region across the province.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Industry organizations, regional associations and other community-based organizations that benefit the public can apply for funding.

Applications will be accepted until August 31, and the fund will open to applications again in December. Starting in 2024, the fund will have three rounds of applications per year.



Quick Facts:

— amendments to the Invest Nova Scotia Board Act passed last fall changed the name of the act and associated fund to the Community Economic Development Fund and moved its functions to the Department of Economic Development



Additional Resources:

Community Economic Development Fund information and applications: https://beta.novascotia.ca/apply-project-funding-community-economic-development-fund