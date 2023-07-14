Police nab 63 drivers for stunting on N.S. roadways in June

HRM: RCMP across Nova Scotia nabbed sixty-three drivers with stunting incidents last month.

In a release, officials with N.S. RCMP said that road safety is a top priority for officers with the force.

In an effort to keep citizens informed about enforcement on our roadways, the RCMP is releasing statistics on stunting charges monthly.

In June 2023, the Nova Scotia RCMP charged 63 drivers with stunting on a number of highways across the province.

The following drivers were caught travelling at speeds that caused significant concern:

169 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 103 in East River;

167 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 104 in River Tillard;

167 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Highway 102 in Shortts Lake;

162 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 107 in Porters Lake;

160 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 111 in Dartmouth;

Stunting is defined as any person who operates a motor vehicle on a highway in a race, in a contest, while performing a stunt or on a bet or wager.

Anyone driving a motor vehicle 50 Km/hr or more, over a speed limit, may be charged with stunting.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 for a first offence, six points on your license and an immediate seven-day roadside license suspension.

Speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads.

Road safety is a priority for the RCMP and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well.

If you see someone driving unsafely on our roads, please report it by calling the RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267). If you believe it is an emergency, call 911.