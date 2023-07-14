Police advise Tide Fest revellers to plan an alternate drive home

ELMSDALE/LANTZ: RCMP are advising residents who wish to partake in TideFest celebrations this weekend to plan a way home.

East Hants RCMP Acting S/Sgt. Scott MacRae said police want residents to enjoy the festivities that will come with TideFest, but do so smartly.

“We will be holding traffic checkpoints this weekend in the Corridor with Tide Fest ongoing,” said Acting S/Sgt. MacRae.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said for revellers to drive responsibly and do not drink and drive.

“This also goes for recreational use of cannabis,” he said.

Acting S/Sgt. MacRae encouraged motorists who will be attending either of the concerts or some of the events where alcohol may be served to make alternative driving arrangements.

“Impaired drivers will be arrested and charged which carry large fines and driving suspensions,” he said.