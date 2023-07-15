Dartmouth men charged in theft from Elmsdale auto dealership

ELMSDALE: Two men from the HRM were quickly apprehended after the theft of two vehicles from an Elmsdale auto dealership.

East Hants RCMP Acting S/Sgt. Scott MacRae said police were informed of the thefts on July 13.

“The investigation led officers to a local campground where two vehicles were recovered and two men arrested,” he said.

Acting S/Sgt. MacRae said that two 28-year-old men from Dartmouth are facing charges as a result of the thefts.

He said the men’s charges include Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000.

The two appeared in Truro Provincial Court on Friday, July 14.