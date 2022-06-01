From a release

HALIFAX: N.S. is increasing the project cap under the Nova Scotia Film and Television Production Incentive Fund, making it easier for larger productions to film in Nova Scotia.

Effective immediately, the maximum amount of funding a project can receive is $10 million, up from $4 million. Nova Scotia is also investing an extra $16.4 million in the film fund above the annual budget of $25 million, bringing the fund’s total to $41.4 million for 2022-23.

“Nova Scotia’s film industry is thriving as more productions – and bigger productions – look to our beautiful province as the ideal place to work,” said Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow, on behalf of Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

“Along with the investments we’ve made to support homegrown talent and infrastructure in the industry, this increase and update to the film fund will allow the industry to continue to grow and benefit our economy.”

To date, 75 film fund applications have been approved for 2022-23. Applicants can apply for a grant of between 25 to 32 per cent of their eligible Nova Scotia costs.

Quotes:

“Today’s announcement is only further evidence of Premier Houston’s commitment to the growth of the film industry. The per project cap has been one of our industry’s largest barriers to entry. Raising it to $10 million means that Nova Scotia is positioned to welcome significantly larger projects, create many more jobs and generate an enormous economic return for the province.”

– Laura Mackenzie, Executive Director, Screen Nova Scotia

Quick Facts:

— the film industry contributed about $180.8 million to Nova Scotia’s economy in 2021-22, up from about $78 million in 2019-20 and $91.6 million in 2020-21

— the Province supported 82 projects through the Film and Television Production Incentive Fund in 2021-22

— in March, Nova Scotia invested $8 million toward a new soundstage to increase the film industry’s capacity and $15 million for a new Nova Scotia Content Creator Fund that will benefit local film and television productions