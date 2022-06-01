RCMP investigating hit-and-run involving four-wheeler

KENNETCOOK: East Hants RCMP are investigating a hit-and-run in Kennetcook on May 25.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said a complaint of the hit-and-0run was reported to the detachment.

“The caller reported a four-wheeler with no license plate drove quickly toward their pick-up truck and ran into the truck’s side step causing damage,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said the ATV rider, described as wearing “all black,” left the area without providing their name or any insurance information.

Police are looking to speak to the individual involved.

If you have any information on this incident you are encouraged to call East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.