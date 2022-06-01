Gilby nabs second in League of Legends opener; Christensen, Bland top locals in Bandoleros

GEARY, N.B.: An Enfield legend driver and bandolero racers from Windsor Junction and Lakeview continue to build momentum in the early weeks of the new race season.

In the Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends Tour season opener, the Samuel, Son & Co. 50 on May 29 at Speedway 660 in Geary, N.B., reigning Scotia Speedworld Young Lion Rookie of the Year Gage Gilby came home with a hard fought second place behind winner Danny Chisholm. Owen Mahar finished in the final podium spot.

Gilby, in the no. 25 CKG Elevator-sponsored machine, was able to retake the runner-up spot over Josh Langille on a late race restart but could not run-down Chisholm for the victory.

Langille finished fourth while PEI’s Tanton Wooldridge came home in fifth.

Gilby joined Chisholm as EIT Race Radios Heat Race Winners. Gilby was the Rookie of the Race, besting a half dozen rookie competitors in the 12-car field.

Ayden Christensen in victory lane. (Submitted photo)

During INEX Bandolero race action, it was the no. 24 of Ayden Christensen finding victory lane yet again this season.

The Georges P. Vanier Junior High student used a well-timed pass with two laps to go to take home the feature win.

Chase MacKay (Bear Cove, NS), who won the heat race, was second with Lakeview’s Hailey Bland rounding out the podium. Mandi Lee of Fredericton, and Hudson Ruff of Saint John completed the top five.

FEATURE RESULTS – SAMUEL, SON & CO. 50

CROSS ROADS MARITIME LEAGUE OF LEGENDS TOUR

1st – #87 Danny Chisholm

2nd – #25 Gage Gilby ®

3rd – #66 Owen Mahar

4th – #18 Josh Langille

5th – #0 Tanton Wooldridge ®

6th – #66M Daryl Mahar

7th – #20 Devin Wadden

8th – #07 Kelsey Hann ®

9th – #46 Randy Stoddard ®

10th – #14 Brayden Wadden ®

11th – #23 Teagan Dempsey ®

DNS – #54 Paul Miller

FEATURE RESULTS – BANDOLEROS

1st – #24 Ayden Christensen

2nd – #71 Chase MacKay

3rd – #27 Hailey Bland

4th – #41 Mandi Lee

5th – #83 Hudson Ruff

6th – #22 Tylar Dempsey

7th – #68 Marco Doiron