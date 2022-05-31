Wilkin keys CH Canada U-15 girls to Quebec Challenge Cup title

WAVERLEY: A Waverley hockey player played a key role in her hockey team winning the Quebec Challenge Bulldog Cup recently.

Hilary Wilkin, a Lockview High student, scored the game winning goal as her Champions Hockey Canada Hornets defeated the Rattlesnakes 5-2. The CH Canada team had the top U15 girls from N.B. and N.S. on the roster.

“I had done a few tournaments with this same group of girls before,” said Wilkin during an interview in Student Services lounge over lunch at Lockview High.

Wilkin’s tally came at the 3:57 mark of the second period and stood as the game winner in the contest.

She explained how she tallied her goal.

“I had the puck, then I passed it to the winger who took it wide,” described Wilkin. “I got open in front and I one-timed it into the net.”

She said the celebration was on once the final buzzer went.

“We were so happy, we all threw our gloves in the air,” she said. “We all then went to our goalie. It’s always a good feeling to win.”

Overall, 14-year-old Wilkin tallied five goals and seven assists in the six games played during the May 20 to May 22 tournament. That placed her third in tournament scoring behind teammates Ava Wood and Isabelle Michaud.

The tournament featured Under-15 girls hockey players on a variety of hockey squads from the Quebec, Ottawa, and Maritimes.