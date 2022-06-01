MacKenzie earns gold; Spence bronze at Worlds in Poland

POLAND: Cheema paddlers were at it again at the World Cup last weekend in Poznan, Poland.

Following weather delays on the initial day set for finals, the wait was worth it for those cheering on the four Cheema athletes wearing Team Canada’s colours.

Craig Spence of Waverley area; Riley Melanson of the Fall River area; Michelle Russell of Fall River; and Windsor Junction’s Sloan MacKenzie were competing as part of Team Canada.

In the C-2, 500-metres, Spence came home with an eighth-place finish.

He followed that up earning bronze in the C-2, 1000-metres.

Melanson brought home a seventh-place result in the K-4, 500-metres race.

Russell was ninth in the K-1, 500-metres race.

MacKenzie, a Lockview High alum, began the day in the C-2, 500-metres race where she came fourth, before capping off her World Cup the only way she knew how to with gold in the C-4, 500-metres.