ELMSDALE: A new community welcome guide with information on everything from health services to kids’ sports to driving in Nova Scotia will be used to help attract healthcare workers to East Hants.



The project, by the Municipality of East Hants, will be completed this year with $9,225 from the Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment (OHPR) Community Fund.

The guide will be available free in both digital and print formats and promoted widely on social media.

“The information we can provide newcomers helps them settle and manage their lives easier in Nova Scotia, making the transition here even smoother,” said John A. MacDonald, MLA for Hants Easton behalf of Michelle Thompson, Minister responsible for the Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment.In total, 30 organizations across the province will receive support through the OHPR Community Fund this year. More details will be announced soon.The fund, established in 2022, is an action item in Action for Health, the government’s plan to improve healthcare.

It supports community healthcare recruitment and retention initiatives organized by local non-profit organizations, charitable community groups, cultural organizations, member-based organizations and boards, municipalities and chambers of commerce.



Quote:

“The welcome guide will combine all our local information and services in one place and hopefully, become a useful resource for newcomers and residents alike.”

— Eleanor Roulston, Warden, Municipality of East Hants

Quick Facts:

– the OHPR Community Fund supported 28 community-led recruitment and retention initiatives in 2022-23, investing more than $1.5 million into a range of projects, including healthcare worker recognition events, online support tools, marketing videos and even a community garden



Additional Resources:

East Hants’ new community welcome guide: https://www.easthants.ca/about-east-hants/#welcome-guide