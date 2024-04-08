FALL RIVER/WINDSOR JUNCTION: Six Fall River area players have helped their U15 Bedford Bandits capture the provincial N.S. Unde-r15 championship.

With the victory and championship clinched, the Bandits will now head to Atlantics in PEI later this month looking to take home that banner.

The U-15 Atlantics will be held in Montague, P.E.I. beginning April 18.

The N.S. U-15 provincials were held in Antigonish and hosted by The Novas hockey squad.

Max Brien; Luke Maidment; Liam Duffy; Ethan Normore; Joel Hacala; and Jared Sorhaindo are the local players who don the Bandits jerseys.

A five goal second period blew open a scoreless game between the Gulls and the Bandits, and the Bedford squad never looked back en route to the 6-1 win.

Calvin Carver had a hat trick and Phenwick MacLean scored twice to lead the Bandits.

Fall River’s Max Brien added a single tally for the victors.

The Bedford Bandits are your N.S. U-15 provincial champions. (Submitted photo)

Maclean and Justyce Johnson each had three assists, while Carver added a helper.

Sorhaindo stopped 35 of 36 pucks fired his way to get the victory.

In the semi-final, Justyce Johnson’s goal with 2:06 left that made the score 6-3 stood as the winner despite a valiant rally by the Bombers who scored twice in the final 57 seconds to make it a 6-5 game.

But that’s as close as they got.

Locals Luke Maidment had a goal and an assist, while Ethan Normore had a goal and an assist as well.

Jared Sorhaindo, who stopped 50 of 55 shots, also picked up an assist.