Harnum, Wilkin, Sanford, Isenor named to Team N.S. for Challenge Cup

BEAVER BANK: Four girls hockey players from the Beaver Bank, Fall River, Waverley, and Lantz areas will don the Nova Scotia colours at the Atlantic Challenge Cup next month.

Hockey Nova Scotia announced the roster of 20 players recently.

The players are part of the organization’s High-Performance program.

The Atlantic Challenge Cup is set for May 2-5 at the RBC Centre in Dartmouth.

Named to the team from our area are:

Hilary Wilkin, Waverley, Northwood Girls Prep School. Committed to University of Vermont for 2024-2025.

Ellie Isenor, Lantz, ACTION Benefits Lady Penguins, forward, Maritime Major Female Hockey League

Goalie Cicely Harnum of Beaver Bank, ACTION Benefits Lady Penguins, Maritime Major Female Hockey League

Claire Sanford, Fall River, Oakville Junior Hornets in the Ontario Women’s Hockey League (OWHL).