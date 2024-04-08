Province announces rebates for larger zero-emission vehicles

HALIFAX: New rebates for medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles, including commercial and industrial vans and trucks, are now available.



“Transportation is Nova Scotia’s second-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions,” said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables.

“Moving to zero-emission vehicles reduces emissions and supports our goal of reaching net zero by 2050.

“So we’re continuing to offer rebates for electric cars and bikes and adding a pilot program with new rebates for larger vehicles.”

Eligible vehicles include vans and trucks used for commercial or industrial purposes that weigh more than 3,856 kilograms (8,500 pounds) and electric resurfacing machines like Zambonis.

Clean Foundation is administering the new pilot through the Electrify Nova Scotia Rebate Program. It will offer rebates of up to $50,000 per vehicle – depending on its class –to businesses, non-profits, municipalities and Mi’kmaw communities that want to move to electric vehicles.

Helping Nova Scotians buy more zero-emission vehicles is a commitment in Our Climate, Our Future: Nova Scotia’s Climate Change Plan for Clean Growth.

The plan aims to create a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future for all Nova Scotians. It includes initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, switch to clean energy and transportation, create a clean economy, make homes and buildings energy efficient and able to stand up to the impacts of climate change, and help Nova Scotians adapt to the changing climate.

